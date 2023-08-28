By opting for vibrant colors, whether in the choice of fabric or backdrop, the series conveys a clear message. In essence, "we are present," and "our visibility is crucial." Biswah, an experienced masquerader who has engaged in the traditions since her youth, hailing from Jamaican and Guyanese heritage, echoes similar sentiments to Weekly's. “I just felt like it was something important to just to put myself in. It allowed me to step out of my comfort zone because it's bigger than me. That's how I kind of looked at it,” recalls Biswah. “I thought that it would really bring a lot of awareness and shed a light onto a topic that's not really discussed enough and spark the necessary conversations.”