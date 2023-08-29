“I want to try to help in whatever capacity I can to make the future that I want to live in,” she stresses. “I don't know totally what that looks like, but I'm also okay with not knowing as long as I keep pushing, and the people around me are pushing too. It's a bit weird to say out loud, but I do believe that it will be okay because I know that I want it to be okay, and I want to be surrounded by people who also want it to be okay. I think we can all be there for each other, and hopefully, this movie is a movie that makes people laugh and is a little bit of a balm for anyone who needs it while we work to make things better.”