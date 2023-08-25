Although there is undeniably still a lot of work that needs to be done, McCann is feeling really optimistic about what the future holds. In her mind, there’s a clear sign of the great progress that has already been made. “I don’t think the community has ever been more supportive than it has been now. Each little step just helps pave the way,” she said. “It’s really cool to see how the dialogue has shifted. I’ve been involved in women and DE&I [diversity, equity, and inclusion] esports for a very long time, and a big thing before was always arguing why this was important. And I’d have to say, this is the year that I’ve had to argue that the least — and that’s a W.”