Your Horoscope This Week: August 20 To 26, 2023

Virgo season begins August 23, encouraging you to release preconceived notions you may have about your family and what they want from you. Instead of getting caught up in the blame game or projections, see if having an honest and transparent conversation with them (and with your twin selves) can help clear the air. Also on the 23rd, your planetary ruler Mercury, begins its two-week retrograde through Virgo. This is an invitation for you to pour more love into yourself as you take a break from the constant demands of the outside world.