Your Horoscope This Week: August 20 To 26, 2023

The energy from last week’s Leo New Moon continues to help you see yourself in your best light, Cancer. While Venus is still retrograde through early September, you’re likely to look at yourself with greater compassion and self-love, particularly in the first few days of the week, as the final degrees of the Leo sun highlights your sector of security and self-esteem, helping you feel great about yourself. Take time to write affirmations that reflect your deepest needs, and also be aware of the doubts that may pop up in your mind when you ask the Universe for what you really want.