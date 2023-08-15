The Cheetah Girls Gave Black Girls Like Me a Space to Dream

More precious than these accolades is the impact that The Cheetah Girls had on Black girls like me. The film encouraged our ambition instead of dissuading it. Even when Galleria grows arrogant about the group’s success, she simply learns her lesson and is told that her “big head” is full of “big dreams.” In this film as well as in its sequels, our dreams never become our undoing. Rather, dreams allow us to become our fullest and freest selves. Now that I’m older, I can recognize the full extent of the movie’s influence on my life. Its true legacy exists in the glittery inspirational quotes taped to my wall, in the goal journals piled on my desk, and in the essays I write affirming other Black girls and women. That’s where the real magic lies.