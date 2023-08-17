I am excited for Latino boys and men to watch Miguel Wants to Fight because it challenges the depictions of Latino men and boys in TV and film, while simultaneously questioning how we raise boys in the diaspora to be tough and masculine when we should be telling boys — and girls — to simply be themselves. Boys like Miguel are everywhere in our community, and they deserve to feel seen, to be told that being soft is okay, and to know they have nothing to prove to anyone. That’s the heart of the message in the movie, and I encourage Latine parents everywhere to watch it and discuss machismo culture in the diaspora across the US and back in Latin America and the Caribbean.