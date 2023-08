Some fans immediately came to Lewis’ defense since the popular creator is known for her very unserious, comedic banter about steamy book scenes, especially of the hockey romance variety. And let’s just say the quiet part out loud: She’s a Black creator. Plenty of non-Black women showed the same outward appreciation for Wennberg’s physical features. Plus, her love of hockey players in viral novellas didn’t include IRL ice king Wennberg until the official Seattle Kraken TikTok account began posting thirst traps of the handsome player back in October 2022 and welcoming the collective thirst, according to USA Today's For The Win . By all accounts, the Kraken hockey team was lapping up BookTok’s lust. Once Lewis started to share her newfound fandom of the Kraken and Wennberg — even birthing the catchphrase “Krack My Back” — it seemed like a mutually beneficial relationship had blossomed. Lewis was gifted tickets to games and a customized jersey, while the Kraken gained a slew of new fans thanks to her influence on TikTok. It didn’t matter whether BookTok actually cared for the sport or simply was thirsting after the muscled-up eye candy gliding across the ice. But the team backtracked on their participation in Spicy BookTok’s obsession when the Wennbergs spoke out, unfairly leaving Lewis to take all the blame.