How To Get More Women Into Coding: Online Gaming

That can-do mindset is why Shoemaker is also passionate about seeing more women and diverse folks get involved in game development — something that can happen with more frequency thanks to accessible online gaming. “ Women have a different perspective — I think that’s the way for any kind of diversity. You need a lot of different perspectives to create experiences for the entire world, not just a small portion of the world,” she said. In her mind, the more women who are visible and at the forefront of gaming, the likelier it is that other young girls and women will feel seen, represented, and realize that they can build their own careers in gaming too. And, to make sure they feel welcome, Shoemaker strongly believes that people with already established careers should be inviting people into the industry and offering more guidance.