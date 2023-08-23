Student Loan Payments Are Starting Again — Here’s What You Need To Do ASAP

Exploring different repayment options can help you think about your finances from a long-term perspective. Even if, for now, you have to select a plan that optimizes a lower monthly payment so you can rebuild your emergency fund, looking at the other options can help give you perspective on the total cost of the loan. When you can compare how much money you’ll save and how much faster you’d get out of debt by paying more, this information may influence future employment or other significant financial decisions.

