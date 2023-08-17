On the last day of Carnaval, we went to the beach to relax after partying. We rested under the afternoon sun as we spoke about the last few days, and how much we had enjoyed each other's company. My friend Charlie took a photo of me from below, an angle I usually hate because the folds under my chin make my face look unflattering. But this photo was different. I looked so much like my true self, the self I want people to see and the self I want to be. Covered in glitter, sand, and sweat, I had never felt so proud of my body, because I had allowed it to experience four days of fun, pleasure, and wholesome friendships.