“It was only three weeks with each partner. With Yoly in those three weeks, it was easy for me to hold space. We had been in therapy every week for a year prior to that,” Wright shares. “In isolated situations, it's easy for me to sit and hold space and hear what you're saying and process through it. That could not have lasted longer. I would have absolutely broke. I might have yelled or [said] something that people didn't expect for sure, because I think there's only so much that you can take.” Wright also explained that while filming only lasted six weeks, the cast had to wait two years for the episodes to air. So the reunion show was filmed two years after Wright and Rojas got engaged on the show’s finale, only to break up a few months later. Wright says that she was in contact with her ex “until kind of recently.” And their communication, Wright admits, was mostly trauma bonding . “Contact was very brief, like, ‘How are you doing? How's your dad? How's the dog?’ You know, we're both going through something that's kind of traumatic — all of us on the show are. Nobody understands it like we do. It’s like, ‘I'm not talking to you, but are you okay?’”