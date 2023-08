Confessions From Black Women Who Sent Thirsty DMs To Their Crushes

Model, social media star, and New York native Eloise Dufka shared her full-proof method and “the secret sauce” when it comes to sliding into a man’s DMs, regardless of their age, occupation, wealth, or celebrity status. On TikTok, Eloise's fun “72-hour experiment” saw her sliding into the DMs of her crushes using just one of two pickup lines. She explained that her approach is “so simple that it’ll boggle your mind” and she’s had a pretty solid success rate. “The [pick up line] I use the most is ‘I can’t this week but I’m free next week.’ I think it’s genius for several reasons… because it takes a certain type of person to have a witty response to it. It cuts through the bullshit and gets straight to the point: a date. We’re really just saving everyone a lot of time,” she says in her video. Her second pickup line is even simpler: “So when are you coming to New York?” “Literally just that,” she says in the clip with more than 85K views . “I didn’t check my DMs for a couple of hours and he said, “I’m coming at the end of the month.” “I know it’s supposed to be one year older, one year wiser,” she adds to the camera, “but I kinda think it’s one year older one year bolder. I can’t lie, I'm kinda here for the plot. Sometimes you have to take your love life into your own hands.”