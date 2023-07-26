Fed Up With Festival Season? Here Are 5 Ways To Make Wellness Part Of Your Experience

My music festival experience almost always ends up with me nursing achy feet, feeling dehydrated, painfully sun burnt and ready to go home before the headliner hits the stage."If I can't be in VIP, I'm not doing another festival," I used to joke with my friends and they would nod in agreement. However, the reality is that VIP options can be pricey, and considering the amazing lineups I’ve seen this year, missing out on festivals just doesn't sit well with me either..
Lately, I've been on a wellness journey, focusing on self-care and generally taking better care of my body. So when I heard about the Broccoli City Festival's wellness oasis featuring brands like Loved01, Kinlo, and Hyperice, it struck me: what if I intentionally prioritize self-care and wellness during festivals? Maybe my festival experiences could be transformed for the better. Inspired by this idea, I've put together my new festival wellness routine to level up our festival experiences.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Pre-Festival Preparation Is Key
Prioritizing wellness during your festival experience starts with thoughtful pre-festival preparation. While pre-festival events and parties may be enticing, it's important to strike a balance and ensure you get at least eight hours of quality sleep before the festival. Personally, I've found that using a sleep mist, wearing an eye mask, and taking magnesium gummies have worked wonders for my sleep routine. A well-rested body and mind are key for the long day ahead.
I've also come to realize that I'm not as young as I used to be, so I've also made a conscious effort to take care of my body during festivals. Since you're on your feet all day, starting the day with some yoga and stretching exercises can help your body feel less achy and burnt out. Stretching promotes flexibility and reduces the likelihood of injury during high-energy festival activities. Trust me, your body will thank you for this.
Nurture Your Skin & Protect it From The Sun
Skincare and sun protection are a part of my daily self-care ritual and it’s even more important on festival days when you’ll be exposed to the sun and environmental elements for hours and hours. When my skin feels its best, I feel my most confident and taking the time to care for my skin and protect it from the sun lets me start the hectic day with some self love and care.
At Broccoli City’s wellness oasis, skin-care brands Kinlo and Loved01 provided us festival-goers with the tools to nurture and protect our skin throughout the day. By starting the day with Loved01's nurturing and moisturizing rituals, you lay the foundation for radiant and well-nourished skin throughout the festival. Applying Kinlo's sun protection safeguards your skin from sun damage and keeps it happy and healthy under the bright festival sun.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Hydration Is A Festival Essential
Staying hydrated at a festival is not just a suggestion; it's an absolute must for a safe and enjoyable experience. Dehydration can cause dizziness, fatigue, headaches, and even heatstroke, and potentially lead to a trip to the medical tent. To prevent this, always carry a refillable water bottle with you and make a conscious effort to take sips throughout the day.
Hydration also plays a crucial role in maintaining your energy levels and stamina. Dancing, walking, and being on your feet for hours can be physically demanding, and adequate hydration is essential for keeping your body fueled and energized. When you're properly hydrated, you'll have the endurance to fully embrace the festival's offerings without feeling depleted.
In addition to drinking plenty of water leading up to the festival, I like to set a goal to drink a certain amount of water at specific intervals throughout the day, limit alcohol and caffeinated beverages and balance them with water and take advantage of water stations where you can refill your bottle for free.
Pace Yourself
Festivals are a whirlwind of excitement and it's easy to get swept up in the moment and want to experience it all. That's where pacing yourself comes in; it's all about finding the perfect balance between soaking all of the moments and taking care of yourself to avoid burnout.
Remember, you want to have the stamina to keep going until the very end.
Beyond physical considerations, pacing yourself also involves managing your energy levels. With an impressive lineup of artists and performances, it can be tempting to rush from one stage to another, trying to catch every act. However, this can lead to burnout and prevent you from fully immersing yourself in the experience. Taking breaks, finding a comfortable spot to sit and relax, or even just people-watching for a while can do wonders for recharging your energy and allowing you to fully appreciate the music and atmosphere.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Lastly, pacing yourself at a festival is about embracing the concept of mindfulness. Festivals are a unique opportunity to escape the routines of daily life and immerse yourself in the present moment. Take the time to truly connect with the music, the people around you, and the overall ambiance. Being present and fully engaged enhances the festival experience, allowing you to create lasting memories.
Make Time For Post-Event Recovery
We all know that the intense dancing, walking, and late nights at festivals can take a toll on your physical well-being. That's where post-festival recovery comes in to help. At the Wellness Oasis at Broccoli City festival, I had the opportunity to experience the Normatec Leg 3, a cutting-edge recovery device from Hyperice that world class athletes like Naomi Osaka and Steph Curry use as a part of their recovery routines. Normatec's compression therapy increases circulation and helps you maintain your full range of motion. After being on my feet for 10+ hours on day one, the Normatec was a godsend and made me feel completely refreshed and ready for day two.
Take a cue from the Wellness Oasis, and don't underestimate the significance of post-festival recovery. Some of my favorite ways to feel rejuvenated and restored after a festival are cold compresses for muscle soreness or inflammation, foam rolling to release muscle tension and tightness and epsom salt baths for relaxation and muscle recovery. Incorporating these recovery practices into your post-festival routine can help you fully embrace the festival experience while still taking care of your body, mind, and spirit.