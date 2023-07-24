Zegler, who deserves the role as Snow White not because of the countries her ancestors descend from but rather because of her own outstanding talent, is right to focus on the positivity of being cast as a Disney princess and ignoring the strange discourse that has arisen in the wake of her casting. After all, despite what the bigoted critics or even the production team as Disney may think, Zegler’s Latine heritage doesn’t erase her whiteness, and her casting as Snow White doesn’t disrupt racial hierarchies in Latin America or in the United States.