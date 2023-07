I’m in My Barbie Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

While it took some time to get used to drawing so much attention because of the clothes I wore, having friends that dressed similarly made it easier. Every time we dress in head-to-toe pink, we get asked, “What’s the occasion? Where are you going? What are you celebrating? What’s with all the pink?” At first, it was frustrating, but surrounding yourself with your own Barbies celebrates individuality and fosters self-expression through creativity. Everyone has their own interpretation of Barbie and different sources of inspiration that they hope to emulate. Additionally, it creates a space where you can share experiences and learn from each other.