Ladies, Leave Your Man At Home & Go See Usher In Vegas

To say that I was on cloud nine following the concert would be an understatement; even as I looked longingly at my stash of Usher bucks the next day, I just wanted to relive those two hours all over again. Thankfully, my Usher experience was far from over. After an exclusive poolside party with Rèmy Martin at the Encore hotel, the team opened up the doors to its ”4 on the Floor” roller-skating pop-up, transporting Usher’s fans and friends to a world ruled by three of his favorite things: music, liquor, and skating. The Rèmy Martin team transformed what was once an empty space into a stylish skating rink that would impress even the most loyal Cascade skaters, complemented by a DJ booth, a fully-stocked open bar, and a champagne tower of — you guessed it — Rémy Martin cognac. I’m not a skater, but I laced up for a spin around the rink. (I couldn’t make a full lap, but that’s neither here nor there.) When Usher arrived, it was as if he was back in his natural habitat, ditching his expensive sneakers for a pair of light-up skates and taking to the floor. He bobbed and weaved through the throng of skaters and glided across the linoleum with the ease and elegance of a professional, waving his towel in the air while his crew of dancers skated in sync behind him. It was like something out of a movie or a music video: Usher floating around the room while hundreds of people gaped at him in adoration.