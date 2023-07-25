Latina Sneakerheads Build Community & Confidence Through Kicks

"Even if they were just heading to the corner bodega, they never skipped some combination of lip liner and lipstick, hoop earrings, and, of course, a nice pair of sneakers."
"Sneakers are and always have been an initial access point for deciding how you want to be seen in the world. That’s an important choice for all young people and people of all ages to make for themselves."
"I can give you Latina mami, but I can also give you Latina papi. As a queer woman, sneakers have also helped me express the sides of myself that I felt I otherwise couldn’t."
"My sneakers enabled me to be confident on and off the court as a young girl and even to this day. I remember scoring 20 points in a basketball game while wearing my Jordan Aqua 8s, and that was one of the best experiences from my childhood. I wore those until the soles came off. "
"Putting on a pair of Jordans became my cool badge; it helped me fit in with the other fly girls in Third Ward in Houston, Texas."
"Detroit is known to be very glamorous. If you're going out to a party or if you're going to a kickback, your sneakers are going to be fly, they're going to be sharp, and it's going to elevate your whole look."
"Sneaker collecting helps me heal and treat my inner child because I always wanted all these shoes, but I knew my parents couldn't afford them."
Arlene Suriel, Florida & New York
"It's so important to make sure our faces are seen."