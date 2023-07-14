What’s At Stake For Latine WGA & SAG Members on Strike? More Than You Think

It’s especially disappointing that the decrease in pay has occurred as the industry let in more women and people of color. Gladys continues, “It's unfair. Peers that succeeded back then as Co-EPs mostly were white males. They're doing the same work, same level as me, and making three times as much money.” For those newer to the business, it’s stagnant. “Most of the Latine writers that I know are probably operating two or three levels above their current level,” Sierra shares. “It's very hard, for some reason, for people to give us the benefit of the doubt or take chances on us, which is galling because most of the Latine writers that I know have that work ethic — whether they are first-, second-, or third -generation — that their parents raised them with, of doing things better than everyone else and working twice as hard and really committing to the project. It's so frustrating to see that just not translate in this industry.”