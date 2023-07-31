Nichole: To go back to someone like Jonathan Majors, I would have loved to have talked to him before we knew all the things that we allegedly know now—because there was so much talk about. He is not a “traditionally handsome man,” whatever that means, right? He's got a very strong nose and his features are all very strong. I think he looked beautiful. He was a very good looking man and I was physically attracted to him. I think that would have been a really interesting episode to talk about. What do we expect beauty to look like? What do we expect Black men to look like? Kathleen, you mentioned that people are wondering, “Is it okay if I like this person?” We had so many people who would ask us, “is it okay if I like this guy? He's not that blond-haired and blue eyed stereotypical heartthrob. Is it okay if I like him?” We are not prescriptive. We are not telling you these are the types of people that you are supposed to find attractive. We are just saying these are possible reasons why you find this person attractive. And if that continues into your personal life, that's fine. Or if you don't like this kind of look, that is okay. We are not telling you who or what is beautiful or who or what is worthy of your desire. We're just asking you to kind of examine that a little bit more closely.