Glamorous’ Marco Mejia Is The Breakout Role Miss Benny Has Been Waiting For

As she waited for production, Miss Benny started transitioning. So when she got the call that Glamorous was finally back on track, she had to have a conversation about her transition with Nardino. Alongside Nardino, she carefully coordinated a character arc that would make sense with her own transition. In her Time essay, Miss Benny reveals what went through her mind when sharing the news to Nardino at a bar in Silver Lake: “I knew this was different from the original plan, but I felt we could include this journey in the show by having Marco transition alongside my transition in real life. I braced myself for the worst, but instead we bonded over our love for [the TV series] Veneno and expressed how we both wanted to make something with that kind of importance. He scheduled a dinner with executive producer Kameron Tarlow, and the three of us made a plan to present the idea to Netflix.”