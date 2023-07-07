The Horrors of Dolores Roach Is a Gory Dark-Comedy About a Murderous Latina In Gentrified NYC

However, The Horrors of Dolores Roach also challenges the idea that women always have reasons to be violent, that there are always systemic justifications for what women do. Throughout the show, it becomes clear that Dolores is unlikeable; she wasn’t a good person before incarceration, and she has not improved since her release. In a stunning scene toward the end of the first season, the actress who portrays the on-stage version of Dolores insists there were reasons for Dolores’ actions — circumstances beyond her control that led her to kill. Dolores herself disagrees, saying she could have chosen not to kill certain people, but instead, she decided to kill anyone at any time for any reason. She doesn’t see herself as a victim, and she doesn’t want others to see her as such either.