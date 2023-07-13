I’m Tired of Men Exotifying My Black Body Because I’m Latina

I learned from my first relationship that there is a price to pay if you choose to keep quiet and go along with the flow of someone’s poor romanticization of who they wish you were. To keep this older, intelligent, and beautiful man interested, I straightened my hair and played up my Latina-ness. It can feel flattering to be pedestaled or be seen as special, especially if that comes with adoration, material perks, and chivalry. But, ultimately, I knew I could never stay with a man who had an internalized disdain for women who looked and talked like his mother.