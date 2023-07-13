As a Nonbinary Latine, I Am My Own Wildest Dream

"My child self used storytelling to make sense of my own curiosities around identity, origin, and finding the parts of ourselves we need to feel 'whole.'"
" I had to take my own epic journey. And it took most of my adult life to begin to self-actualize my gender as a nonbinary transmasculine person."
"We are witnessing some of the worst years of anti-trans discrimination in U.S. history. In 2023, 45 states have proposed anti-trans bills, few as aggressively as my home state."
"My gender journey, and the return to making my body feel like home, has meant mourning the memories of growing up in a state with beautiful memories of the land but also surviving the suffering of its human consequence. "
"The more I prioritize my joy over other people’s shame, or my embodied reality over other people’s projection, the more I return to the childlike wonder that I once had. This is not something new. Healing is a return to what was and what will be again — it was imagined on all those car rides."
"Being trans, being nonbinary, expanding the possibilities of my masculinity, is a firm protection, a dutiful loving, and a conscious resistance and rejection to any word, grammar, or state of being that aims to flatten me into one-dimensional sameness."