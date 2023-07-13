As a Nonbinary Latine, I Am My Own Wildest Dream

Florida’s heat and humidity mirrors that of the Caribbean, and in that moment, my body moved happily in the slowness. During our conversations, Uncle Chris, a natural historian who was born and raised in Florida, lamented how the state’s natural waterways have suffered centuries of industrialization. With exceptions, he said if you looked at Florida from a map, you can see one of the untouched rivers: Peace River, which runs through the southwest of the state like an incision. As he told me about the mystic beauty of the river, I reveled in its defiance, a body of water that refuses the consequences of the human condition. I ran my fingers across the scars of my own chest. I felt like I understood the movement of that body of water, in defiance. My gender journey, and the return to making my body feel like home, has meant mourning the memories of growing up in a state with beautiful memories of the land but also surviving the suffering of its human consequence.