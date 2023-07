As a Nonbinary Latine, I Am My Own Wildest Dream

So during yet another car ride when Mami asked me if I started taking hormones , outing me without my consent to my older brother who was riding with us, I was shocked into a pained silence. Mami’s question surprised me because of how she asked me, more accusation, as if I had betrayed her. And before having time to answer her, my brother started to philosophize, asking me if my family should alter their memories when referring to me in the past, quoting a book he has just read. Could he still refer to me as his little sister if referring to memories of the past? I didn’t have an answer then. Somedays, I still don’t. I struggle with my own rememory of my gender and body. Couldn’t I just have a chance to be in my body before having the answers as to what my changing body meant to other people? I looked at Mami and quickly noted the sorrow on her face. I apologized profusely; I knew how sad I was making her. She responded, “I don’t know if this is the feeling, Nicole. The feeling is more worry than sad.” The echo of that statement has felt like a haunting.