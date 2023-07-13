From South America to the American South, Abortion Bans Devastate Latinas

"Latines arrive in the US only to find out there isn’t a better life for us — and in many of the communities we settle in, there aren’t many more reproductive rights to enjoy on this side of the border. "
"So much of what we know about the impact of the abortion bans on the Latinx community has to do with existing obstacles that the community had already faced even before the abortion bans went into effect."
"Latinas, in fact, are more likely to be targeted by abortion misinformation, which is disseminated in both English and Spanish."
"A lot of folks don't actually know that in some large parts of the country abortion is legal, so when people tell you abortion is illegal, you're going to believe them because it's been illegal in your experience [back home] as well."
"The lack of reproductive rights that persists in the lives of the Latine community — both in the US and in Latin American and Caribbean countries — is an urgent issue that requires the building of a transnational movement. "