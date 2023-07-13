Diet Culture Vilifies Latine Cuisine. I Help Latinas Reconnect With Cultural Foods

After helping my clients unlearn the racist lies we've been taught about Latine eating habits and health, I teach them about the nutrition in our traditional meals. For instance, our foods have whole grains: corn (maíz), oats (avena) bulgar (trigo), and quinoa are all whole grains. Even if some of these grains are refined or processed, this does not mean they’re “bad.” It means that the bran, the hard shell that covers a grain, was removed in order to make it softer and oftentimes more palatable. And we can enrich and fortify our grains to add more nutrition with beans, protein, and veggies. Talking about vegetables, while leafy greens are healthful, we don't have to eat them all the time. Whether Latinas cook with a sofrito base that’s made up of herbs, peppers, and onions or add these ingredients later, so much of Latin American fare is rich in vegetables. Root vegetables, like yucca and malanga, are also starchy, including more minerals, vitamins, and fiber.