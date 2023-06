Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos (featuring Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset) made their official debut in 2011, but things really kicked off for the rap group in 2013 when Drake hopped onto their popular single “Versace,” elevating them to a global level. Migos quickly became the face of trap music, and their signature flow could be heard all over the radio as they worked with hip-hop legends like Pharrell, Kanye West, and DJ Khaled. Though the group fractured in early 2022 when Quavo and Takeoff announced that they were working on a project without Offset — “We want to see our career as a duo,” Quavo said during an appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast , hinting that Migos were over. “Because you know, we just came from a loyal family, sh*t that’s supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.” — it still seemed like their respective careers were unstoppable, until November 1, 2022, when what should’ve been a casual night at a Houston bowling alley ended in tragedy as Takeoff was killed in a shooting