I Got Knotless Goddess Braids With Human Hair Extensions & I’m Obsessed

Those who aren’t new here will know goddess braids as “pick and drop braids” , a braiding style that dominated the 90s and 00s back when Beyoncé was in Destiny’s Child and Brandy was still Moesha. As with every generation, the best styles come back around and pick and drop braids are the latest archive Black hairstyle to return to popularity with a new name.The main appeal of this protective style is the potential to enjoy the practicality of box braids (low maintenance styling, giving natural hair a break, looking put together without much effort) as well as the sensuality, body, and volume that come with long free-flowing hair. It’s giving stiff where? More importantly, it looks really sexy and seems to suit every Black woman, femme, and grandmother. “It’s the Ariel effect,” says Manchester-based braider Yewande during my appointment. “Most of my customers want to replicate Halle Bailey’s look in the new Little Mermaid movie .” She’s referring to our generation’s Disney Mermaid’s glorious mix of locs and free-flowing waves in the iconic copper shade. “I am booked to do goddess knotless braids all summer long,” she laughs, before sighing at the thought of the mammoth braiding marathon in store for the next few months.