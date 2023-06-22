As the fastest-growing sport in the US, pickleball is the hangout activity of the summer, and now it has the sporty-chic collection to back it up. Launching on June 22, the Staud's Court drop brings the brand’s effortless, minimalist and timeless aesthetic to the, well, pickleball court — but, don’t worry, tennis obsessives, you’ll love the line, too.
The goal was simple: to create stylish pieces that look good both on and off the court while enabling enthusiasts of the sport to go after that next smash shot. The resulting line includes pleated mini skirts, fitted cross-back tanks, retro-inspired summer dresses and jumpsuits, sporty accessories, and decorative paddle cases. Also part of the collection is a court-ready shoe made in collaboration with Keds.
"The Staud Court collection was inspired by my own obsession with the sport and noticing few stylish options that exist for players who want to look and feel their best. It’s designed to resonate with the performance needs of players while staying true to our brand ethos,” Staud co-founder Sarah Staudinger said in the press release. "We're excited to be part of the pickleball revolution, and with this collection, bring style, comfort, and performance to the court."
The drop marks the latest expansion for the Los Angeles-based brand. Earlier this year, Staud launched its debut bridal collection. In May, the label also unveiled its first full solo collection of swimwear called Staud Sea.
Staud Court is available today in store and online — with select pieces also shoppable at Saks Fifth Avenue — with prices ranging from $95 to $350.
