The Blackening’s Antoinette Robertson On The Necessary Unseriousness Of Black Culture

“When I initially read The Blackening’s script, I thought it was amazing because it was a brand new take,” she continues. “I love that we're pushing back against these tropes that we've all known about our entire lives. I saw so many beautiful characters with different hues of Blackness, and I knew that I had to be a part of it because someone took the time to really paint us with a different brush in our wholeness to show how authentic we are. They didn't dilute our Blackness or make it palatable for anyone. I feel like if we hold more space and allow more Black creatives to be this innovative and not necessarily conform to what other groups Believe blackness is, we can have way more art in this space — better art, to be perfectly honest.”