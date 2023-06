Does Flamin’ Hot Just Perpetuate Capitalism’s “Pull Yourself Up By Your Bootstraps” Myth?

Rags-to-riches stories like this one celebrate systems that have historically harmed the protagonist, too. In this case, Montañez is someone who knows what it’s like to be without electricity, food, work, and basic necessities. He has first-hand experience being undervalued and exploited at work . He worked at the factory well beyond working hours to get a promotion, made his Hot Cheetos recipe on his own time and dime, and bought the snack in bulk from the store and handed them out to people in his community — all while never receiving any extra compensation for going above and beyond. And still, he’s been taught that working even harder and “thinking like a CEO,” as the movie version of Montañez says, will save him and push his family out of survival mode.