In a genre that’s mostly populated by white characters with just a few sprinkles of heroes of color that have overzealous comic book purists ( read: racists ) foaming at the mouth, it’s impossible to overstate the sociocultural impact of watching this Afro-Latinx teenager asserting his human right to take up space in the world, no matter the cost. (And it does cost; Miles’ very existence is quite literally unraveling the multiverse.) Life can be unkind to Black kids in a white world. At home, many of us are often taught from a young age to be perpetually cautious, to shrink ourselves so as to not attract the wrong kind of attention, to be on our best behavior so we can fit in. Outside, we’re just as careful, trying our best to get through life with as little drama as possible each day just to get by in a culture that seems intent on bringing physical, mental, and emotional harm . We do what we’re supposed to do just to survive, and it can seem like we have no say over the day to day happenings of our lives. In the real world, built on white supremacy, personal agency may feel like a difficult concept for Black and brown people to cultivate, but in Miles’ world, he understands that he’s not a bystander in his reality — he’s the master of his own fate. We can credit that self-possessed understanding to the loving encouragement of his parents Jeff and Rio, and it’s a take that the actors who voice Miles’ family are proud to put forth into the world, specifically for young Black and brown kids seeing themselves in popular media for the first time: you are special, you are important, and you belong.