Love Don’t Cost A Thing Turns 20 — Can Nick Cannon Ever Be A Romantic Leading Man Again?

KNB: No, there's no way. I think she breaks up with him as soon as she goes to college. And if she doesn’t go to college to be a musician or whatever, I think they break up as soon as she leaves to pursue her own dreams. First of all, again, when it mattered, he showed us his character. I think he would get jealous of whatever she wanted to do. I think she would gain more popularity, fame, whatever, if she starts becoming a musician. And he would want some of that attention. And then as soon as he got it, he would be a fucking weirdo like we saw him become with an ounce of popularity. So, yeah, I think they break up. Maybe they try to stay together after she leaves, but then as soon as she starts getting some success and attention and new friends, he would feel threatened by that and he would do what he does, which is be the worst.