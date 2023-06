There’s An International Salsa Museum Coming to the Bronx

“Being a part of the pop-up for me meant honoring the home and the familial culture behind the music,” says Rebecca Gitana , one of the artists who designed the pop-up. “While it was an honor to handle and arrange many of the artifacts displayed, it was our nostalgic installation that evoked so much emotion for so many. Through our Salsa Sala, we honored our connection and part within this powerful genre. I heard a few people emotionally share how that installation brought them back to their very own life, childhood, and the elders who will always be their very own Queens and Kings of Salsa.”