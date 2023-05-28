Your Horoscope This Week: May 28 to June 3, 2023

This second week of Gemini Season is also a full moon week, so emotions are likely to feel heightened and the collective mood will be fiery and unpredictable. Fortunately for us, the moon’s in the balanced sign of Libra Monday through Wednesday, in the days leading up to the full moon. This helps us smooth over any ruffled feathers in our relationships, and speak our truths while also tending to the needs of others. When communicating, make it your mission to listen to understand rather than to prove a point.
We’ll experience the Sagittarius full moon at 11:42 p.m. EST on June 3. Just a few days earlier, on June 1, Jupiter in Taurus will have conjoined with the North Node, the symbol of our higher destiny, which is also in Taurus. This contrast between Sagittarius and Taurus energy will be intensely felt this week. A part of us will feel like throwing caution to the wind, and the other part of us may be seeking practical tools for fulfilling our purpose. This full moon week will stretch us out of our comfort zones by making us face areas of our lives where we feel stagnant or unfulfilled. We always have the power to begin anew.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, love will be on your mind this week, especially Monday through Wednesday, when the Libra moon highlights your sector of marriage and partnership. Check in with yourself regarding how you’ve been showing up in your intimate relationships. If you’re single, this full moon week could lead to a serendipitous connection manifesting in the most unexpected ways, perhaps sometime Thursday through Saturday, when the moon will be in the mysterious sign of Scorpio.
Once the moon enters Sagittarius this Saturday and becomes full, your sector of adventure, travel, and higher education will be lit up. If you’ve been waiting to hear back about a job or program you’ve applied for, you may be notified around this time. You may also decide to stop unhealthy habits or thought patterns and instead recondition your mind to live more abundantly. Whatever happens around this full moon, know that the Universe operates in divine timing, so you’re being set up for the next chapter of your life. “Leap and the net will appear.”
Taurus Sun & Rising:
As the week begins Taurus, you’ll be focused on taking better care of yourself, physically and spiritually. The moon’s presence in Libra increases your sensitivity to your body’s needs or ailments, and now that both Jupiter and the North Node are in your sign (and they’ll unite in a serendipitous alignment on June 1), the more you’re intentional with self care at this point in your life, the more it’ll lead to physical and psychological rewards down the line.
This weekend’s Sagittarius full moon may have a dehydrating and somewhat exhausting effect on you, and you may also feel destabilized when it comes to finances and joint partnerships. Unhealthy work relationships come to an end around this lunation, and you might surprise yourself with how much you feel a need to blurt out your wildest thoughts and feelings that you had previously kept locked up. Unapologetically open up your throat chakra, and speak your mind Venus-child. You’ll be glad you did.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the week begins with the moon in your fellow Air sign of Libra, encouraging you to have more fun and let your inner child take the lead. It’s your birthday season and you should be letting yourself explore life’s possibilities, especially with the Sagittarius full moon just around the corner. Be honest with yourself about moments when you’ve allowed your overthinking to get in the way of just taking bold action and fully embracing the moment.
Once the Sag full moon strikes on Saturday, your relationships take center stage. Don’t be surprised if your secret and not-so-secret admirers come out of the woodwork and let you know they’ve been thinking of you non-stop. With Venus still in Cancer, activating your sector of self-esteem, the more sensitive you are to both what’s being said, and what’s not being overtly said, the more intimate and profound your romantic relationships become. Your mission this full moon week is to simply let love in, even if at first it feels counterproductive or risky.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, you tend to get emotionally restless during full moons because you’re a Moon Child. But since this week’s Sag full moon doesn’t take place until the end of the week, start the week off by tapping into your cosmic ruler’s presence in Libra Monday through Wednesday. Acknowledge ways that you’ve been playing it safe at home, or unnecessarily taking on everyone’s problems. Yes, you may be the one everyone comes to when they need a shoulder to cry on, but who do you turn to when you need the same?
By this weekend, the Sag full moon strikes a chord on your wellness journey, by further highlighting the dangers of overextending yourself for others. You may feel physically burnt out by Sunday, so gift yourself a detox from social media, and engage in restorative wellness practices such as a hot stone massage or a therapeutic yoga session, either by yourself or with friends who have an uplifting mindset and who can help you rise from your ashes. Make it your mission to learn how to say “no” more consistently, especially when your spirit is yelling it internally.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, as this exciting full moon week begins, the Libra moon’s asking you to be a more graceful and compassionate communicator. Mars’ presence in your sign has amped up your feelings of impatience, but you’re also more daring than usual. This transit has you wanting things done on your own terms. The Libra moon Monday through Wednesday is an invitation to put yourself in other people’s shoes and take their needs and perspectives into account as well.
By this weekend, the Sagittarius full moon lights up your sector of abundance, fate, true love, and creativity. Saturday and Sunday are some of the best days of the month for going on a spontaneous date, either with yourself or others. You’ll be feeling and looking irresistible, and chances are you’ll laugh and enjoy yourself more vividly than you have all year. Make it your mission to be present with life’s blessings rather than trying to control what happens next.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
As the week begins Virgo, your focus is on your financial objectives. Instead of looking at money through a practical lens, you’d benefit from looking at it more creatively, and relationally. You may have been so focused on reaching a certain goal on your own that you’ve bypassed friends, acquaintances, and even strangers who could help you get there with greater ease and efficiency. If you consciously choose to stop running your life on autopilot or following the same old routine and instead look around you, you’re likely to find the solution you’ve been searching for through a conversation you have with someone new, or words of wisdom you read in a book or hear in a movie.
This shift in perspective is divinely timed, as this Saturday’s Sagittarius full moon may initially make you uncomfortable due to the frictional aspect it makes to your Virgo nature. But it’s actually through surrendering to this feeling of discomfort or anxiety that you’ll find the necessary tools to restore yourself, even in the midst of chaos or misunderstandings. Your mission this full moon week is to not give into people’s attempts to destabilize you or throw you off the path. Adopt a sense of humor regarding life’s plot twists, and know that your mutable nature will help you overcome adversity, one conscious breath at a time.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the moon starts off in your sign Monday through Wednesday, so you’ll be feeling yourself, literally and cosmically. This full moon week is ideal for initiating a major change in the professional or creative realms of your life. Chances are, you’ve been thinking about this change since the end of 2022, and now the stars are aligning and you may feel a surge in confidence, largely due to Mars’ newfound presence in the leadership-oriented sign of Leo.
The Sag full moon on Saturday presents you with an auspicious opportunity to take center stage, especially if you’re used to not causing a scene. You’re much more ambitious and driven than people often give you credit for, and even though your planetary ruler Venus is currently in the sentimental sign of Cancer, that energy amps up your self-protectiveness, encouraging your inner child to pursue their dreams with greater tenacity and passion. You know that goal you’ve been envisioning in your mind’s eye but have been a bit too scared to pursue? This weekend’s full moon gives you the green light to go for the gold.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week starts off on a spiritually rejuvenating note, as the moon hangs out in Libra Monday through Wednesday, highlighting your sector of closure, healing, and spirituality. You may be in the mood to cozy up in bed with a self-development book or make a playlist of songs that help you feel seen. Keep your phone on airplane mode if you’re not feeling social, and try to keep your schedule light, as you’ll feel the full moon vibes as soon as the week begins.
Mid-week, the moon shifts into your sign and remains there until Friday night. Your magnetism and allure will be through the roof, but since Mars, your planetary ruler, is in Leo, and Leo energy causes frictional energy with your Scorpio nature, you may have less patience when navigating family or social dynamics. Your mission is to not let your ego or pride cause you to burn bridges when a meditation or reiki session could help you keep your cool instead.
This weekend’s Sag full moon could lead to you either realizing you’re spending way too much money on frivolous things, or alternatively, a financial windfall could land in your lap when you least expect it. Either way, focusing on building and maintaining a sustainable and regenerative wealth strategy should be your goal. Just make sure you’re pacing yourself.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Happy full moon week, Sag! On Saturday, June 3, the full moon takes place in your sign, and you’ll already be feeling its riveting experience as early as the week begins. This week is all about reinvention and self-exploration for you, dear Archer. With Mars, the planet of action, in your fellow Fire sign of Leo, you may be offered an opportunity that you’ve dreamt of and worked for these past six months, ever since the new moon in your sign took place last November, during your birthday season. Before saying yes to it, make sure your current goals are still aligned with what you once so fervently wished for.
Another cosmic highlight of this week is that your planetary ruler Jupiter will conjoin with the North Node, a symbol of our higher destiny, in the sign of Taurus. This earthy energy helps add greater stability to an otherwise fiery and unpredictable week, but ironically it can also have a destabilizing effect on you, giving you the impression of having whiplash — you’ll go from racing in the fast lane to suddenly feeling the urge to slow down to make sure you’re going in the right direction. Ultimately, Jupiter’s conjunction with the North Node serves as a blessing, reminding you of the power of discernment and conscious redirection.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, enjoy this last full week of Venus, the planet of love, in your opposite sign of Cancer. This introspective transit has helped you tap into your sensitivity, and it’s also led to healing conversations or reconnections with romantic partners and friends who are lucky enough to witness your teddy-bear side. Venus in Cancer is a heart-opening activator for your at times overly self-protective spirit, and you’ll reap the rewards of your courage this week.
With the moon in the Venus-ruled sign of Libra on Monday through Wednesday, you’ll be in the mood to negotiate new terms in your career, in a way where everybody wins. The Sagittarius full moon in your spirituality and closure sector further leads to discussions that facilitate closure and renewal, so don’t hesitate to name your needs, even if your boss or coworkers are surprised by your requests. You’re not as predictable as people think, especially now that your ruler Saturn is in Pisces, and in its pre-retrograde period. Let your intuition lead the way when it comes to what you do and why you do it.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this full moon week leads to major shifts in your friendships, and in the way you interact in the digital space. Many Aquarians will be in the mood for a social media detox or break, especially if you’ve felt overstimulated with information or attention ever since Mars, the planet of action, entered your opposite sign of Leo and lit up your partnership sector. Giving yourself time to do your own thing beyond the public gaze will feel nourishing for your spirit.
By this Saturday, the Sagittarius full moon could lead to a friendship break-up, or make-up, depending on how you decide to react to the circumstances at hand. As a Fixed Air sign, you have the ability to see things from other people’s perspectives, but you’ll ultimately stand firm with your own viewpoint. If your gut instinct tells you to distance yourself from people who give you frenemy vibes, then trust that. But this illuminating full moon will also highlight moments when you’re actually the one who’s been the frenemy, and if that’s the case it’s important for you to admit that to yourself and then make the necessary adjustments.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week you’ll not only feel the bold and somewhat restless energy coming from the Sag full moon, but you’ll also be tapping into the pre-shadow period of Saturn’s upcoming retrograde in your sign. You’re going through a period of regeneration, and the Libra moon on Monday and Wednesday could have you feeling indecisive regarding what to do with your personal style, or unsure about where to direct your energy and resources. There’s no need to make an immediate decision, but you’re encouraged to use this week’s conjunction between Jupiter and the North Node to communicate honestly and openly with yourself, perhaps through journaling your feelings and exploring your shadow side.
The Sag full moon on Saturday highlights aspects of your career that you’re ready to completely revamp. Since Sag is a Mutable sign like you, you’ll be inspired by Sagittarius beings in your life, or if you have Sagittarius placements in your birth chart you may feel inclined to study those placements and tap into them more. It’s quite likely that you’ll be recognized for a creative or professional milestone that you began in November or December 2022, and once you are, make it your mission to passionately celebrate yourself rather than humbling yourself. You did that, Pisces! And this is just the beginning.