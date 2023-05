The Little Mermaid: What A Joy To Be Part Of Halle Bailey’s World

From the moment she appears onscreen in The Little Mermaid, it’s easy to understand exactly why Disney and director Rob Marshall backed Bailey’s casting with full confidence. (Marshall has repeatedly said that the Grammy-nominated singer’s moving rendition of “Part of Your World” convinced him in seconds, and he couldn’t get her out of his head even after seeing hundreds of other actresses auditioned for the part.) She’s perfect for the role, as if anointed by Jodi Benson herself. Ariel is the OG Disney princess adventurer, wide-eyed with an insatiable curiosity for the unknown, and Bailey effortlessly captures the naiveté and youthful spirit that we’ve come to associate with the character over the years. Whether she’s swimming through the CGI Atlantic Ocean, marveling at the beauty of mundane objects like a fork, or dancing in the streets for the very first time, there’s an actual twinkle in her eyes that simply can’t be faked. When it’s time for Ariel to sing, Bailey’s qualifications are even more indisputable because of the truly otherworldly essence of her voice. Bailey’s angelic tone makes our mermaid princess feel even more ethereal and mystical, and as the notes of Ariel’s famous siren song float throughout the film, the melody is as mesmerizing as it is haunting. Remember, this is one of Beyoncé’s mentees; singing is where Bailey shines.