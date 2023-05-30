A Magical Collaboration: Carol’s Daughter & The Little Mermaid Join Forces

LP: It sounds a little bit cliché because Ariel’s story was about finding her voice, and I grew up in a time when it was better for me to make people happy and be a people pleaser. To no fault of their own, my parents accidentally taught me to put my feelings and opinions on the back burner in order to please and not be confrontational. I came up as an adult not knowing how to voice, “No, I don’t want to do that,” or “I’m not comfortable with that” — that, to me, was being rude. I would want to be able to speak my mind and not have any fear of repercussions. I am getting better at it now but I still have to think about it and steel myself, so my Princess dream for myself would be to speak up and say what I feel.