XO, Kitty Has All The Charm Of To All The Boys — But It Digs Deeper

The 19-year-old reprises her role as Kitty Song Covey, the youngest member of the Covey household made up of three daughters of a Korean mom (who passed away) and a white American dad. In the first film, we see Kitty famously help her sister Lara Jean Lana Condor ) find love with her crush Peter Kavinsky ( Noah Centineo ), after she secretly mailed out Lara Jean's letters to all of her crushes. Now, after years of being the cheeky, meddling little sister, Kitty is using her matchmaking skills for herself in XO, Kitty. Deciding that she wants to learn more about her mother's Korean culture, she moves to Seoul for a year to attend the same boarding school her mom did. Her long-distance Korean boyfriend, Dae ( Choi Min-yeong ), also happens to go there — making for an exciting journey of growing up and finding love.