Mango x Simon Miller Is The Vacation-Ready Collab You’ll Wear All Summer

This collaboration follows a string of Mango partnerships which, most recently, saw the brand collaborating with influencer Camille Charrière on a collection of holiday party-ready looks . “Collaborations make us think out of the box, to go out a little bit of the routine that we have on the [main] collections, and it lets us do something different,” Justicia Ruano, creative director of Mango’s womenswear, tells Refinery29. “We try to look for brands or for influencers or collaborations that we have something in common with, and we thought about Simon Miller. They have this summer collection approach — very colorful, very playful — they have this freshness.” According to Hansford, once approached by the Mango team, the collaboration was a “no-brainer” for her: “[Both of us] design for the working creative.”