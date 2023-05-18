Latines, We Must Overcome the Stigma Around Mental Health Medication

As a psychiatrist, Batista mostly provides talk therapy with her clients. But when she notices that someone is suffering and not making adequate progress, then she will bring up meds, working with the client to come up with a plan that they feel comfortable with. “Not all mental health conditions are chronic or progressive,” she adds, noting that getting on medication doesn’t mean you’ll need it for the rest of your life. “If it's been a more complicated recovery, or there's other stressors, ... you might say, ‘let's be a lot more cautious and encourage someone to stay on the medication longer, maybe not forever, but longer to keep that stability in place.’ Because it's more important to keep you functioning well in your life and have a good quality of life than risk recurrence. It's based on each individual.”