Gabriella Gonzalez Had An Abortion to Flee Abuse. And Then She Was Killed

On Wednesday, May 10, just after 7:30 a.m., Gabriella Gonzalez and her ex-boyfriend Harold Thompson were arguing near a gas station in Dallas, Texas. Gonzalez had been trying to end things with Thompson after a tumultuous four-month relationship, according to her relatives. Footage from nearby surveillance cameras show the ex-couple arguing and Thompson putting Gonzalez in a chokehold. When she managed to shrug him off, Thompson pulled out a firearm and shot Gonzalez several times. Gonzalez was proclaimed dead by police at the scene of the crime. According to the victim’s family, Thompson killed Gonzalez because she had an abortion in her attempt to exit the relationship.