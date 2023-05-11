Western Fashion Is A Classic, According To Dolly Parton’s Stylist

Although she’s a celebrated country artist, Parton’s body of work dips into other genres, including Southern gospel, reggae, pop, holiday carols, and rock. “Life is performance to people like Dolly,” says Summers. With each project, he adds, Parton’s style undergoes a transformation of its own. “The evolution of Dolly's fashion over the years doesn't have as much to do with style at all as it has to do with projects that she's working on,” Summers says. “Dolly is one of those performers who's incredibly consumed by whatever she's doing right now.” Yet, Summers says that, no matter the aesthetic journey each project may take them on, his mission is always to capture Parton’s essence. “The goal is that she is representing something and as an artist that something is her,” he says.