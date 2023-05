The Best Looks At The 2023 Met Gala

This leaves ample opportunity for guests to celebrate Lagerfeld’s work , as well as his signature style of fingerless gloves, tight jacket, and tie. Some themes are on display though: the modernist spins on Chanel ’s house codes, the bohemian silhouettes he constructed at Chloé, and the Roman-inspired garments he made for Fendi Although tonight’s Met Gala is met with excitement, it’s also one of the most controversial in its decades-long history. While Lagerfeld was a celebrated designer, he’s also remembered for fatphobic, classist, and misogynist remarks he made to the press throughout his life. Some of these include calling Adele “a little too fat” in The Guardian in 2015 and disapproving of allegations made by models against the former creative director of Interview amid #MeToo movement , saying, “If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model!”