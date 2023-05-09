My sister Jennifer has let me love her children with abandon. They are an extension of her. When we were 17 and 15, our mami sent us to El Salvador for about two months. It was Jennifer's wish in exchange for not having a quinceañera. My luggage got lost on that trip, and all I had for weeks were a couple of changes of clothes and a nightgown. I was moody and sulked in corners of our family compound with my journal. Jenny did everything she could to cheer me up. She'd bring me mangos from down by the river, encourage me to wear our tía's clothes even if it made me look like a señora, play my favorite songs on the boombox we dug out of a closet, and took on all arguments with our grumpy abuela. Years later, when we were adults, I dragged her to bars with my friends and showed her off as a trophy. She's kept all my secrets and held my hand through heartbreaks I thought would kill me. Whenever Julissa and I would have one of our world-ending fights, Jennifer took no sides. She'd hear us out and quietly tell us both she agreed.