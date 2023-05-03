How I Found Liberation Through Community & The Honey Pot, My Sexual Wellness Company

There is so much responsibility put on the human with a vagina in all aspects. We all know if any kind of infection or STD comes up, a lot of times it's deemed our responsibility. This is why I think that it's really important for people to understand it takes two and that this collection is for everyone to take part in the responsibility. Our wipes and our lubricant are not just for humans with vaginas. If there are two people, then everyone needs to be responsible. Responsible for pre- and post-clean up, with bringing whatever the tools are that are needed whether that be condoms or otherwise. Washing your hands and washing out your mouth after sex are things that have to be considered that people don’t talk about. And there’s ways to be proactive to protect yourself, but everyone involved needs to be responsible with that. We need to be responsible with ourselves to know what you need to be proactive with your play in whatever way you do it because it’s nobody’s business but yours. Live your life the way you want to live it. Play in whatever areas you want to play. Do it with whomever it is that you want to do it with. But be responsible with your health and take care of yourself. I think that these products are meant to help people do that. It’s a first step towards freedom.