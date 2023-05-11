In that moment with my own therapist, I knew that some of the dynamics I’d been hesitant to talk about with previous therapists would be inherently understood, no questions asked. It doesn’t mean that I wouldn’t be questioned or challenged on them. It just meant that going into my bi-weekly 50-minute sessions, I didn’t have to give additional context. Which only meant more time to actually delve into the topics on my mind, and work through them.