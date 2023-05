Up until this point, I’d cycled through therapists who looked nothing like me, and because of this, their experiences were incredibly different from my own. They weren’t bad therapists; they all just happened to be white and middle-aged, something I can’t personally relate to. So when my current therapist, who, like myself, is a BIPOC person , opened our session by saying they wanted to acknowledge that the issues we were planning on tackling — my lived experiences grappling with constant imposter syndrome , burnout, feeling stuck between cultural identities , and complex family dynamics — intersect and are impacted directly by my identity as a biracial West Indian woman, it felt like a wave of relief and an inherent new level of understanding.