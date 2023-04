Best Latine Albums of 2023, So Far

In 2022, Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour set the global record for the highest-grossing tour in a calendar year, earning more than $435 million across 81 shows. The Un Verano Sin Ti rapper-singer was heralded as the first Spanish-language artist in Grammy history to be nominated in the coveted Album of the Year category at the 65th awards ceremony. According to a year-end report from Luminate, an entertainment data company, fellow Puerto Rican wordsmith Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto became the second best-selling digital album of 2022, with its catchy “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” emerging as the most consumed digital song of the year. And in March, Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito made an unprecedented appearance on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking both the first No. 1 for the artist and the chart’s first No. 1 all-Spanish-language album by a woman artist