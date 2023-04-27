Best Latine Albums of 2023, So Far

With 2023 in full swing, it’s time to consider some of the year’s most anticipated bodies of work from rising Latine artists such as Yendry and DannyLux. This wave of talent is making it clear that the prevalence and popularity of Latine music isn't going anywhere. Keep reading for a full rundown of all the exciting new studio projects by Ice Spice, Karol G, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, and more artists to look forward to.