The sun is shining, flowers are blooming and cumbersome winter coats have officially been stored away. All of this can only mean one thing: Summer is almost here. With warm-weather cheer comes a renewed social life that has us out and about at various events that call for festival style wedding outfits and trend-forward looks for everything in between. And, of course, a sense of playfulness returns to our wardrobes courtesy of spring/summer fashion that has us leaning into bright colors, florals (groundbreaking, we know), and the carefree joy that crackles in warm air as anticipation for vacation season sets in.