Coach’s New Sister Brand Is All About Circularity

With nearly 100 years in fashion, Coach has amassed thousands of fashion goods. Now, the brand is rethinking its production cycle with a new sister line, Coachtopia. On Thursday, Coach announced the launch of the sub-brand that will put circularity and upcycling at the center of its mission, and giving a new spin to some of the brand's staples.
“It’s a bigger, bolder step forward in realizing our vision for sustainability at Coach, where we prioritize experimenting and learning, and ethical design intentions over cookie cutter perfection,” said Coach designer Stuart Vevers in a press release.
With the new offering, which includes accessories, handbags, and ready-to-wear, the brand's signature pieces — a staple of '90s and Y2K fashion trends— are getting a refresh. Shoulder and belt bags, for example, are transformed from monogram prints and neutral shades to bright blue, yellow, and green colorways, as well as mushroom and checkered prints with interchangeable chain and leather straps. The nostalgia continues with some of today's TikTok-approved trends, from patchwork denim mini skirts and bucket bags to quirky hair clips and psychedelic graphic tees.
As part of the efforts, the line will use upcycled materials, with leathers sourced from Coach production waste or recycled leather scraps from tanneries. (According to a press release, the line will also use materials like recycled cotton, resin, and polyester, as well as bio-based sugarcane resin.) Each product will also feature a digital chip that gives consumers transparency into the piece’s life cycle, as well as the materials it's made with. The brand will also allow customers to trade Coachtopia products at any Coach store to find ways to repurpose them.
“Circularity is about reimagining not just the product life cycle, but the relationship between brand, planet and consumer,” Joon Silverstein, senior vice president of global marketing, creative and sustainability at Coach and Coachtopia, said via a press release. “We’re building it not just for our consumers, but with them.”
With that in mind, the brand is working with a pool of Gen Z creators and activists to design collaborative drops, as well as gather insights. The first result is the brand’s debut collection, in partnership with graphic designer and illustrator Sabrina Lau, who created artwork for the initial campaign and products, which range from flower-embellished shoulder and strawberry-printed bags.
Over the past few years, Coach has experienced a resurgence amid the TikTok boom that’s opened its doors to a new generation of fashion fans. Thanks to handbags like the Coach Tabby Pillow bag, the brand’s popularity has skyrocketed, with searches for “coach pillow bag” generating over 230 million views on TikTok.
The first Coachtopia drop is now available on Coach.com in the US, Canada and UK, with prices ranging from $20 to $425.
