A Black Lady Sketch Show Is Proof That Black Women Are The Funniest People — Period

I also think that young people should not be in such a rush to be famous, so quickly, or to be famous at all. To be honest, I'm so happy with the platform that we created. It just happens to also keep me in front of the television camera. But the legacy of A Black Lady Sketch Show will live far beyond me. I created a Sketch group at Northwestern University, where I went to school, called Out Da Box , with a friend of mine back in college, and it's still there. There are a lot of people that have no idea that that's my show. It's been going on for 20-plus years, but it lives beyond me, and the tradition has lived on for all of this time. And that's what I hope for the sketch show. It's not the “Robin Thede Sketch Show.” It's A Black Lady Sketch Show. I'm really proud of the institution it's become and the people that get to use it as a platform for all the talent they already have. There are so many talented people. I just wanted to create that platform and leave the door open.