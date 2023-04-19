14 Cowboy Hats To Channel TikTok’s Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic

This past weekend, the Coastal Cowgirl aesthetic was in full swing at Coachella. Becky G sported a bright blue cowboy hat, as well as a beaded bra and whale tail look, during her set. She wasn’t the only one endorsing the cowboy hat trend: Attendees also sported a wide range of Western headgear to the desert festivities, from leather studded numbers to Barbiecore-approved pink versions.
Prior to festival season, the spring/summer 2023 shows featured a slew of cowboy hats, with designers giving the American staple a much-needed modern twist. Take, for example, Ralph Lauren’s collection, which included a wide range of suede hats, in shades of brown and beige, featuring leather detailing. Meanwhile, Casablanca’s lineup gave the style a bolder look with exaggerated curvatures and bright hues of yellow and blue.
There were also some major pop culture endorsements. Last year, amid the Barbiecore craze, set images from the forthcoming Barbie movie showed actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in matching white cowboy hats. Beyoncé’s Renaissance album and tour announcement— which shows the Texas-born singer on a glittering horse wearing a disco ball hat made by Etsy seller Abby Misbin — also gave cowboy aesthetics a major boost. On TikTok, the “Coastal Cowgirl” — which combines escapism and neutral tones of the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic mixed with Western inspiration and festival-ready accessories — has generated over 70 million views.
With a full calendar of music festivals in the coming months, from Coachella’s second weekend to New York’s Governors Ball and Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, as well as the kick-off of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, the cowboy hat is poised to become this year’s must-have. Ahead, take a look at some of the most party-ready cowboy hats to wear this season.
